‘Collaboration needed to strengthen teaching profession’

PETALING JAYA: Teachers are being celebrated worldwide today on World Teachers’ Day, with the Malaysian Association for Education (MAE) calling for collaboration to be made the norm in the profession, warning that without stronger support, efforts to build an inclusive and resilient education system would fall short.

Founded in 1968 and a founding member of Education International (EI), MAE said teacher cooperation must be embedded in national education policies and decision-making to strengthen professionalism, inclusivity and retention in the sector.

MAE president Datuk Dr Mohd Majid Konting said teachers are central to education systems, driving learning, inclusivity and innovation.

Yet, many work without collaborative structures to support their pedagogy, agency, professionalism or wellbeing.

“This year’s celebration highlights the transformative potential of collaboration for teachers, schools and the education system.

“It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education, but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talents and vocation, and to rethink the way forward for the profession in its mission to educate and nurture our children,” he said.

As of September, the country has an estimated 416,743 teachers serving 4,987,401 children across 10,220 government primary and secondary schools, according to the Education Ministry.

The Higher Education Ministry reported another 66,388 academic staff teaching 1,224,098 students in 549 higher education institutions nationwide.

However, Mohd Majid stressed the profession remains marked by isolation, fragmented structures and limited opportunities to build networks with peers, mentors and school leaders – issues that affect both educational quality and teacher retention.

He said teacher collaboration must be central to shaping education policies and decisions.

“Teacher collaboration determines what and how education should be delivered. Neglecting it would only undermine the quality of education,” he said.