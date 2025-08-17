College student found dead in Subang Jaya home, police suspect murder

KUALA LUMPUR: A female college student was found dead in her family home in USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The victim, in her 20s, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan on the second floor of the house.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug 14).

The victim’s father alerted authorities after finding his daughter in critical condition around 11.55 am.

A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as bleeding around the hyoid bone, indicating manual strangulation.

Wan Azlan stated the victim lived with her sister and cousin but was alone at the time of the incident.

No property was reported missing, and the house belonged to the victim’s family.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Authorities urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case on social media.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre or the investigating officer.

The case remains under active investigation as police seek further leads. - Bernama