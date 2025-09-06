Messi doubtful over playing in 2026 World Cup due to fitness

LIONEL MESSI has cast significant doubt over his potential participation in the 2026 World Cup following his starring role in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela.

The 38-year-old captain scored twice in the penultimate round of the South American qualifiers, securing his country’s early qualification for the tournament.

Messi expressed caution about his future involvement due to persistent injury concerns that have recently limited his appearances for MLS club Inter Miami.

He told reporters that playing in a World Cup at 39 years old seems unlikely based on his previous statements about his career timeline.

The Argentine superstar acknowledged the approaching end of his playing days while reaffirming his enduring love for the game.

National team coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to rest Messi for Argentina’s final qualifying match against Ecuador in Guayaquil.

Messi emphasised that his continued participation depends entirely on maintaining optimal physical condition and enjoyment on the pitch. – Reuters