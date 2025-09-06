Gabriela Dabrowski wins US Open doubles after cancer recovery journey

GABRIELA DABROWSKI captured her second US Open women’s doubles championship alongside partner Erin Routliffe on Friday.

The Canadian-New Zealand duo defeated top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

This victory marked a triumphant comeback for Dabrowski following her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

Dabrowski underwent two surgeries and took a three-month break after a biopsy revealed her condition.

She returned to tennis and won Olympic bronze in mixed doubles at Paris while still receiving treatment.

Routliffe also faced health challenges after fracturing a rib from excessive coughing during bronchitis.

Dabrowski later suffered the same injury earlier this year, causing them to miss the French Open.

The pair shared one million dollars in prize money for their championship victory.

Dabrowski described their journey as a wild ride filled with cancer and broken ribs.

She expressed pride in their work ethic and friendship that maintained their chemistry.

The Canadian felt particularly proud of their season-ending WTA Tour Finals victory in Riyadh last year.

Townsend and Siniakova were seeking their third Grand Slam doubles title together.

The American-Czech pair had won this year’s Australian Open championship.

Townsend plans to use her runners-up silverware as a charcuterie board serving platter. – AFP