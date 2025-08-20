College student murder investigation: police record 19 statements

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from nineteen individuals to assist the murder investigation of a female college student.

The incident occurred at her family home in USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya last Thursday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the development.

He stated the individuals included the victim’s family members, friends and witnesses.

The investigation continues to identify the true motive and the suspect involved.

“No arrests have been made so far, and any further developments will be announced,“ he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim, in her 20s, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the living room.

Her father discovered her at 11.55 am on Thursday.

Autopsy results indicated she died from bleeding around the hyoid bone.

There were clear signs of strangulation according to the findings.

The victim lived with her sister and cousin at the residence.

She was found alone at the time of the discovery.

No theft was reported from the property. - Bernama