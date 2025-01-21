PETALING JAYA: A police report was lodged against comedian Harith Iskander and a a social media account, Cecelia Yap Song KL, regarding a social media post that allegedly insulted Islam.

The report was lodged by former member of comedic group Shiro, Shahrol Azizie Azmi, better known as Shahrol Shiro.

On Monday (Jan 20), the former comedian attached an image of his police report, lodged on Sunday (Jan 19) at the Kluang Police Station, against both individuals on Facebook.

In his report, he spoke out against the Facebook post which he claimed to “insult the sanctity of Islam” and also “involved Prophet Muhammad SAW”.

His report added that he read Cecelia’s comment under the post which said “all names with Mohammad...got to be renamed then”.

In Harith’s Facebook post, the comedian said his faith was “shaken” after seeing the word “ham” in the name of a RM5.50 coffee drink called “ham sap kopi”, said to be in a joking manner, with an image attached believed to be from the coffee shop’s menu.

“I’m so confused. My faith is shaken.

“This kopi will lead me down the wrong path in so many ways. Not just tempting me to become hamsap but ALSO confusing me with the word ‘ham’ in it.

“Is this for eating or drinking? I must make a police report because I am so weak I have lost all ability to use logic. Who else is confused? #confused,” he said in his post.

The post, gaining 10,000 likes and over 8,000 comments, has received backlash for making a joke out of religious sensitivities.

