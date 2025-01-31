Comedian’s wife’s cheating case leads to arrest of serial offender

SHAH ALAM: A woman arrested in connection with an RM95,180 cheating case reported by the wife of a comedian was found to have five prior cheating records.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect was wanted in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Kedah, as well as for an outstanding cheating case in Sabah.

“The female suspect is currently remanded for four days, while her husband is being held for three days (starting yesterday) for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he told a press conference at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) today.

He also said that further investigations are ongoing to determine whether any authorities were involved in allegedly assisting the female suspect in reducing the charges against the comedian.

Yesterday, the media reported that a married couple in their 20s was arrested at their home in Salak Tinggi, Sepang, in connection with the cheating case involving the comedian’s wife.

Meanwhile, on the deaths of four individuals at a New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway, Hussein said the police will hold discussions with local authorities (PBT) and event operators to refine and standardise procedures for concert entry.

On the arrest of three men suspected of selling drugs at the concert, he confirmed that two of them had been charged on Jan 7 and 9 under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“No charges were filed against the third individual,“ he added.