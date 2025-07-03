ALTHOUGH many Malaysian households having the latest modern conveniences, one item that is always ubiquitous is the humble claypot. Earthenware can be found in almost every kitchen, regardless of class or ethnicity.

Here are some of the reasons for the claypot’s enduring popularity.

Eco-friendly option

Given that the base material is an environemntally-friendly substance, there is almost no eco-guilt when one accidentally cracks a claypot. Completely bio-degradable unlike teflon-coated utensils, the claypot is a great way to flex your green warrior credentials, apart from your culinary skills.

Aesthetically pleasing

Give your dining table an instant touch of rustic when you serve up great food in claypots. Even the simplest of fares takes on added appeal when the lid is taken off the claypot. Having claypots in the kitchen also adds old-school charm into what can sometimes look like a sterile environment. It just hints at a a serious chef at work.

Slow-cooking vessel

The claypot is ideal for slow cooking as its porous material allow for the even flow of heat and moisture. Unlike steel or metal containers, this allow cooks to just let meats to slow cook over a low fire for the most tender dish. It is also used as casserole dish – place it on oven for that perfect pot roast as the heat works its magic to every morsel of your favourite recipe.

Consistent serving temp

Terracotta is a bad conductor of heat but the advantage is the amount of heat it conducts is just about perfect to cook food without overheating or cooking at high pressure. Hence hot food remains hot and cold food remains cold longer. That is why some restaurants serve briyanis in claypots even though they were not prepared in them, It allows the food remain warm longer.

Juicy goodness

The main reason many cooks swear by claypots is that these utensils retain moisture when lid is properly closed, thus retaining greater flavour and aroma. Ask any claypot chicken rice fan and they will confirm that this is the gospel truth.

If your kitchen still lacks a claypot or two, do the necessary and add to your culinary armour.