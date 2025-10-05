KUALA LUMPUR: PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has reaffirmed that his decision to contest for a seat in the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) for the 2025–2028 term stems from a sense of responsibility to the reformist struggle, not a desire for position.

He said his candidacy was a reflection of the trust placed in the Reformasi movement, which he has been part of for over two decades.

“For more than two and a half decades, we have stood together in this Reformasi movement - from the streets to Putrajaya, from seeking justice for the oppressed, to rebuilding a fairer and more transparent system for all Malaysians,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

The Communications Minister stressed that PKR is more than just a political party - it is a platform for reform, grounded in principles.

As such, he said, its central leadership must embody the values of integrity, diligence, and courage that have defined the party since its founding in 1998.

“I humbly seek the trust of my fellow members to elevate KEADILAN (PKR) to greater heights - not just for us, but for future generations,“ Fahmi added.

The nomination process, which closed at 11.59pm yesterday, saw Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim retain the presidency unchallenged.

For the deputy president post, it will be a one-on-one contest between Nurul Izzah Anwar and incumbent Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Twelve candidates have submitted nominations for the vice-president posts, including four incumbents – Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim is the sole candidate for the PKR Youth (AMK) chief post.

The Wanita chief post will see a straight fight between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Wanita Congress, will be held in Johor Bahru from May 22 to 24, with polling set for May 23.