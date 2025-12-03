KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has taken a strong stance against any attempts to undermine national security through the spread of slanderous and inciting content online.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is working alongside the Royal Malaysia Police to enforce key legislation, including the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code and other relevant laws, such as the Communications and Multimedia Act (Act 588).

“MCMC is also working with internet and social media service providers to ensure a safe and harmonious cyberspace, while also ensuring compliance with national laws,” she said during her ministry’s winding-up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at Dewan Negara today.

Teo said that with the cooperation of service providers, 10,167 fake accounts and 130 pieces of slanderous content were removed from social media platforms between 2022 and March 1 this year. Additionally, four websites promoting incitement and one containing slander were blocked.

“On the sensitive issues related to royalty, race and religion (3R), 6,911 pieces of offensive content had been removed.

“Of the 196 investigations into 3R-related cases, nine have led to prosecution and four have resulted in court convictions,” she said.

Teo noted that these efforts are part of MCMC’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more sustainable internet ecosystem, particularly for families and children.

She added that the ministry’s Task Force on Tackling Fake News and 3R Issues, set up in Dec 1, 2022, plays a key role in monitoring and addressing the spread of fake news and sensitive content that could potentially threaten the country’s politics, economy, society, religion, culture, security and sovereignty.

Up until March 11, the task force has met 28 times and collaborated with various departments and agencies, including MCMC, the Information Department (JaPen), Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), the Community Communications Department, as well as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Teo also highlighted MCMC’s efforts in online security, working with social media service providers to remove over 88,381 pieces of content related to fake accounts and impersonation while blocking five fraudulent websites between January 2022 and March 1, 2025.

Telecommunications companies have also blocked nearly 1.5 billion suspicious calls and 1.2 billion unsolicited SMS messages and terminated services for 118,184 lines of both mobile and landline numbers involved in such fraudulent activity, she added.

She also noted a significant increase in gambling-related content, with 18,814 pieces of content being removed upon MCMC’s request in 2023 and the figure rising to 189,484 last year.

As of March 1, around 34,274 pieces of gambling-related content have been taken down.