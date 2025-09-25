Communications Ministry partners with MOF, KPDN for BUDI95 info accuracy

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to guarantee that oil companies disseminate precise information about the BUDI MADANI initiative at petrol stations nationwide.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised the importance of this partnership for enabling public access to verified details when the subsidy programme launches on September 30.

“I have also requested the MOF to invite TikTokers, websites, influencers, and others interested in obtaining accurate information to attend a briefing session.”

Fahmi confirmed that the ministry remains dedicated to addressing public concerns through both mass media and social media channels as part of its continuous efforts.

He spoke during the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly with Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa in attendance.

Agencies including the Department of Information and the Community Communications Department have been instructed to master the Frequently Asked Questions prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

“I have also asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission team to notify all National Information Dissemination Centre managers to thoroughly study the FAQ.”

The government aims to ensure that only Malaysian citizens benefit from the BUDI95 initiative according to the minister.

Fahmi added that common queries about data usage and the selection of Touch ‘n Go as the server are comprehensively covered in the 36-page FAQ document.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced a reduction in RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre effective September 30 under the targeted subsidy programme.

An estimated 16 million Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above with valid driving licenses qualify for the subsidy based on Road Transport Department and National Registration Department data.

Eligibility verification became available starting today through the official portal at www.budi95.gov.my. – Bernama