PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications is planning to organise Project Sigma 2.0 in collaboration with Google to help its six agencies to better understand the information consumption patterns and needs of Generation Z (Gen Z).

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said he plans to invite Google to the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) for the project, building on findings from the first Project Sigma held last May.

“There may be a Project Sigma 2.0 that covers more issues as we want media agencies to be stronger and better equipped to face changes, including those brought about by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“The previous project did not involve Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency), that is why I want to bring the findings from Project Sigma to be shared with agencies under the Ministry of Communications.

“In this context, the Broadcasting Department, Information Department, National Film Development Corporation, Bernama, IPPTAR and the Community Communications Department will be involved,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly at Menara Komunikasi here today.

Present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi said Project Sigma, a 10-week initiative by the ministry in collaboration with Google, also involved local media such as Sinar Daily, The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd (NSTP), The Star, and Sin Chew Daily.

“We invited these media companies to better understand Gen Z audiences. I want the lessons learned from Project Sigma to be shared and understood by our departments and agencies,” he said.

On May 27, Fahmi suggested that IPPTAR work with Google to expand the project to other agencies and organisations, as the changing behaviours and needs of younger audiences require new approaches to information delivery.