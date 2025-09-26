Indian police detain activist Sonam Wangchuk after Ladakh protests

LEH: Indian police have detained prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk following violent protests in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh that resulted in at least five deaths.

Demonstrations demanding greater political autonomy for the sparsely populated region bordering China and Pakistan turned deadly on Wednesday when security forces opened fire.

New Delhi attributed the unrest to what it described as provocative speeches by Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike.

Wangchuk’s demands included either full federal statehood for Ladakh or constitutional protections for its tribal communities, land, and fragile environment.

Mustafa Haji, a lawyer for the Apex Body Leh which is leading the protests, confirmed that Wangchuk was picked up by police from his village of Uley Tokpo on Friday.

Haji stated that the specific charges against Wangchuk are not yet known.

An engineer by training, the 59-year-old Wangchuk is best known for his pioneering work on water conservation projects in the Himalayas.

He received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his environmental work and contributions to reforming local schooling in Ladakh.

His life and work are said to have inspired a character played by Bollywood star Aamir Khan in the popular movie “Three Idiots”.

Wangchuk, a vocal advocate for Ladakh’s environmental protection and tribal rights, was also briefly detained by Delhi Police last year during a protest march.

Indian authorities cancelled his non-profit’s foreign funding licence on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government split Ladakh from Indian-administered Kashmir in 2019, imposing direct rule on both territories.

New Delhi has not yet fulfilled its promise to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of India’s constitution, which allows for greater local autonomy.

India’s army maintains a significant presence in Ladakh, which includes disputed border areas with China.

Troops from India and China clashed in the region in 2020, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. – AFP