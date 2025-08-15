Company and directors charged for fake SIRIM stickers on tyres

SEPANG: A company and its two directors were charged in the Sessions Court here today with using fake SIRIM logo stickers on 107 retreaded tyres of various brands and sizes last February.

The company, Yik Woh Tyre Enterprise Sdn Bhd, represented by its directors Yip Wei Leong and Yip Wing Kee as the accused, pleaded not guilty before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

According to the charge, the company, Wei Leong, 43, and Wing Kee, 70, were, in the course of trade, found to have made false representations by using SIRIM MS 224:2005 logo stickers on 107 retreated tyres of various brands and sizes for supply without the approval of SIRIM.

The offence was allegedly committed at No. 11, 13 and 15, Jalan Meranti 11, Meranti Jaya Industrial Park, Puchong, at about 11.30 am on Feb 13.

The charges against the two directors were framed under Section 21(b) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which carries a maximum fine of RM200,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction. For a second or subsequent offence, the penalty is a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Meanwhile, the company was charged under Section 21(a) of the same law, which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000, and for a second or subsequent offence, a maximum fine of RM1 million.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Hafizi Abdul Halim and prosecuting officer Nur Abyan Anuar from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), while the accused were represented by lawyer Aaron Chang.

Earlier, Mohd Hafizi applied for both men to be granted bail of RM20,000 each. However, Chang requested a reduction on the grounds of one of the accused’s age and the good cooperation they had provided.

The court set bail at RM10,000 in one surety each accused and fixed Sept 25 for mention. - Bernama