KUALA LUMPUR: The company director of a security firm was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to operating a private agency business without a license last year.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin imposed the sentence on Harjeet Singh, 64, and ordered him to serve three months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The director was charged with the offence provided under Section 3 (1) of the Private Agency Act 1971 in Off Jalan Gombak here at 10:30 pm, Dec 18, 2024, according to Section 14 of the Private Agency Act 1971, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, during an inspection by enforcement officers from the Enforcement and Control Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Putrajaya, two security guards who were citizens of India and Pakistan, were found on duty at the location of the premises.

The investigation found that the two security guards were employed by the defendant’s company, which operated a business without a valid license.

Prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Muhamad Aliff Zahril Mohd Azhar, requested a suitable sentence as a lesson to the defendant and any organization to refrain from conducting business without the authorities’ permission.

During today’s proceedings, the defendant was represented by lawyers Nor Fazlinda Alimad and Nur Nadiah Tamby Subyr.