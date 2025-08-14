Company director pleads not guilty to cheating over frozen chicken feet supply

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director denied cheating charges in the Sessions Court today over a frozen chicken feet supply deal to China two years ago.

R. Gopinatan Pillai, 60, allegedly deceived a victim into believing he could supply frozen chicken feet for export to China.

The victim reportedly deposited RM273,987.50 into the accused’s company bank account based on this claim.

The offence allegedly occurred at an office in Menara Sentral Vista, Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, on July 5, 2023.

The charge falls under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, whipping, and a fine.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril scheduled the next mention and bail appeal for September 2.

Gopinatan Pillai, currently detained in Sungai Buloh Prison for another offence, informed the court his lawyer was absent today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Batrisyia Mohd Khusri proposed bail at RM30,000 with one surety. - Bernama