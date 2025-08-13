RENAULT’S China-based research and development team is harnessing Geely’s advanced GEA platform to create a fresh line-up of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) aimed primarily at markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The project marks a significant step for both manufacturers, as it could become the first instance of Geely supplying its GEA platform to an external partner.

The upcoming range will feature both fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the initial models expected to take the form of SUVs. While Renault will design the bodywork independently, the core vehicle architecture and chassis will draw heavily from existing models within Geely’s Galaxy brand. This approach is intended to keep costs down and shorten development timelines, allowing the vehicles to reach their target markets more quickly.

The partnership reflects a deepening relationship between the two companies in the fast-growing overseas NEV sector. Geely has previously collaborated with other marques such as Volvo, Smart, Polestar and Jiyue, but those projects relied on the CMA platform. In contrast, the GEA architecture is Geely’s most recent flagship platform, currently underpinning several models in its Galaxy range – including the newly introduced Galaxy A7, the best-selling Xingyuan, the E5, and the forthcoming M9 and Starship 9.