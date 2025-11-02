Company director remanded over fake documents

MELAKA: A company director cum sales manager has been remanded for five days starting today to assist in an investigation into the submission of documents containing false details related to a sports equipment supply contract worth over RM78,000.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Melaka said that the remand order, effective until Saturday, was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman following an application at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today.

“The 44-year-old man is alleged to have submitted documents with false details to an accountant at a supply company for the procurement of badminton equipment worth a total of RM78,812.60.

“However, the supply of the equipment was not properly executed,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrest and remand when contacted.

He explained that the suspect was arrested at 3.30 pm yesterday at the Melaka MACC office to assist in an ongoing investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.