MALAYSIANS have long struggled with littering, with some individuals discarding their rubbish without a second thought for the environment.

This time, one such litterbug was caught in the act on dashcam footage.

A 17-second clip, shared on Penang Kini’s Facebook page, shows a hand emerging from the passenger seat of a black BMW 5 Series.

The passenger quickly tosses a piece of paper out of the car window.

Unsurprisingly, the video sparked outrage among Malaysian netizens, who condemned the passenger’s careless and irresponsible behavior.

Many even suggested that the person recording the video should have confronted the litterbug or, better yet, returned the trash to the BMW.

One netizen, Bang Cet, shared his own experience of teaching a litterbug a lesson:

“I once tied a plastic food wrapper to the rear wiper of a car belonging to someone just as dirty as this. They had thrown their trash into a drain, so when they got into their car, I took their garbage and tied it to their wiper. Now they could take their rubbish home with them!”

Others lamented Malaysia’s lack of discipline when it comes to cleanliness.

“Looks like our country still has a long way to go before reaching developed nation status. Even simple things like this, we still can’t be disciplined about,“ commented Farouk Fisal.

Meanwhile, the proposed community service order of up to 12 hours for minor littering offences is expected to come into force this year, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

The ministry said the proposed measure aims to educate the public on the importance of cleanliness and discourage the irresponsible disposal of small waste in public areas.