KUALA LUMPUR: The government is maintaining its allocation of RM53.46 million this year for subsidised agricultural inputs, under the Hill Paddy Fertiliser and Pesticides Scheme (SBRPB) in Sabah and Sarawak, continuing previous initiatives.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said that the initiative aims to boost productivity, enhance the economic resilience of hill paddy farmers, and strengthen the agricultural sector in both states.

“This provision will not only reduce production costs for paddy farmers but also serve as an incentive for them to continue cultivating hill paddy sustainably, ultimately increasing local community income,” he said, during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Bobbey Ah Fang Suan, regarding the impact on paddy farmers, and the continuation of assistance for hill paddy farmers.

Arthur added that last year, the allocation was distributed as agricultural input subsidies - including compound fertiliser, liquid urea fertiliser, and herbicides - to 33,597 paddy farmers in Sabah and Sarawak, covering a total planting area of 27,457.69 hectares.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) is considering including hill paddy cultivation in the national rice Self-Sufficiency Rate (SSR), specifically for Sabah and Sarawak, due to their extensive planting areas and high production volume.

“Currently, hill paddy is not factored into the national rice SSR, as its cultivation is largely semi-traditional and relies on natural water sources,” he said.

Arthur added that last year, the planting area covered 11,960.19 hectares in Sabah and 15,497.50 hectares in Sarawak.