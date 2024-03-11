Company operators urged to ensure road safety amid strict monitoring of lorry drivers

SEREMBAN: All company operators in Negeri Sembilan, including those involved in earthworks, are advised to be more vigilant and to monitor their lorry drivers to ensure they adhered to the set road traffic regulations.

Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Action Committee chairman J Arul Kumar said that this measure was crucial for ensuring the safety of other road users.

“I have requested the Director of the Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department and the Nilai District police chief to take strict action against lorries or heavy vehicles that violate road regulations.

“We want the roads used by the public to be safe and not a place that endangers lives. Earthworks operators must also be accountable for the actions of their drivers and lorry companies,“ he said in a statement today.

The Nilai assemblyman said that the Seremban City Council (MBS) had previously ordered a halt to earthworks operations for failing to comply with certain conditions.

“If there are violations of road regulations by lorry drivers, I will personally ask MBS to issue an immediate stop-work order again, and I will not compromise on this matter,“ he said adding that he has repeatedly urged company operators to take action against lorries that run red lights, leading to some companies terminating the employment of several of their drivers.

Additionally, Arul welcomed the Transport Ministry’s proposal to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 this year to enable the prosecution and punishment of drivers who test positive for drugs.