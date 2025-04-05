PUTRAJAYA: Compliance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Drug) Order 2025, which came into effect on May 1, has been satisfactory, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He reiterated that private healthcare facilities and pharmacies will not face fines or compounds during the initial three-month period if they fail to display medicine prices, as the Health Ministry is currently focusing on the education aspect.

“The three-month grace period is intended to give all quarters time to better understand the requirements and how to properly implement the price display measures.

“During visits to three pharmacies and private clinics yesterday, I was shown various methods being used, including via QR (quick response) codes,” he said at a media briefing session on the Lung Health Initiatives Malaysia 2025-2030 here today.

Dzulkefly expressed hope that all private healthcare facilities would work together with the ministry to ensure the successful implementation of the order.

“I believe everyone will eventually be on board. We will also engage with general practitioners to assist with compliance,” he said.

Under the order, all private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies must clearly display the prices of medicines sold, either on shelves, in catalogues or in written price lists.

Regarding the ban on vape product sales in Terengganu, Dzulkefly welcomed the move, saying that the ministry would continue to strengthen the enforcement and regulation of electronic cigarettes and vape products under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

The media previously reported that the Terengganu government will enforce the statewide ban on vape product sales starting Aug 1.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the move is a proactive step to curb the sale and use of vape products, which pose health risks, especially to the younger generation.