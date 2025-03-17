Composting tackles bazaar food waste

PETALING JAYA: The Bazaar Ramadan Bahagia dan Lestari @ Petaling Jaya 2025 programme, the first of its kind in Malaysia, is leading the way in sustainable waste management by converting food waste into compost.

The compost is then redistributed free of charge to vendors and visitors at Ramadan bazaars. The initiative by Petaling Jaya City Council is managed by Eco Lestari and aims to promote a circular economy by encouraging vendors to segregate waste and repurpose organic materials.

Programme executive Madeline Chong Kah Yee said the project runs throughout Ramadan to help vendors manage waste responsibly, adding that vendors who demonstrate commendable sustainable practices are nominated for the “Bahagia and Lestari Micropreneur” Award.

“From March 2 to March 10, a total of 625.4kg of food waste was collected, including 440.8kg from Kelana Jaya and 75.6kg from Kota Damansara, resulting in the production of 125.08kg of compost, using a Maeko composting machine.

“The majority of the waste consisted of fruit peels, eggshells, rice and flour-based residues. Stalls selling fruit drinks contributed the most, especially from the large volumes of watermelon and cempedak peels.

“Similarly, vendors selling Roti John, bread, egg mixtures and rice dishes disposed of significant waste due to over-preparation.”

Chong said while some vendors were initially hesitant, their participation grew once they saw the compost could be used as fertiliser. Visitors have even suggested expanding the initiative to wet and night markets.

She added that Eco Lestari plans to improve vendor incentives and increase public awareness through social media and educational campaigns, while expanding composting efforts.

Zero Waste Malaysia senior programme and communications officer Tasha Sabapathy echoed the need for more robust policies, such as restricting organic waste in landfills and promoting composting as a mainstream solution.

“Encouraging composting can lower tipping fees and create opportunities in the composting industry,” she said, adding that food waste makes up 45% of household waste, with even higher amounts discarded during Ramadan.

“During Ramadan, vendors frequently prepare excess food, while consumers often buy more than they can eat.”

Tasha urged Ramadan bazaars to partner with food redistribution organisations to donate surplus food and reduce waste.

She also emphasised the importance of consistent education and accessible composting facilities at household and community levels.

“The government should introduce more composting solutions to make the process easier for everyone. Individuals should also adopt a zero-waste mindset: only buy what you can eat and separate waste properly to support composting initiatives.”

She added that while awareness of food waste is increasing in Malaysia, implementation remains a challenge due to limited facilities.

“People are more conscious now, but proper support systems are needed to make composting a norm.”