Comprehensive approach needed to attract youth to agriculture in Selangor

KLANG: A comprehensive approach is necessary to attract and encourage young people to join the agricultural sector, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The move follows findings from the Selangor 2024 Agricultural Census Interim Report, which revealed that the majority of farmers in the state are aged 46 and above.

Amirudin emphasised that agriculture must be positioned as both profitable and appealing to younger generations.

“There was once a trend of young people, including engineers, getting involved in agriculture, but that did not continue.

“Following that, we have to make agriculture cool, a good activity because it brings high yields or returns,“ he told reporters after launching the report.

The census showed that 77.3 per cent of agricultural entrepreneurs in Selangor are aged 46 and above, with 44.5 per cent aged 60 and above.

Amirudin said policies to encourage youth participation in farming are expected to be outlined in the upcoming state budget or Selangor Plan.

The findings will also be reviewed by Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim, alongside the Selangor Agriculture Department and related agencies, to refine sector policies.

In a separate development, Amirudin confirmed that the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) will delay implementing the Smart Parking System (SIP) set to begin on Aug 1.

Three other local authorities—Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS)—will proceed as planned. – Bernama