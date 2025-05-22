KOTA BHARU: The opening of computerised test centres at driving institutes enables candidates to acquire their driving licenses more quickly through a systematic and efficient method, says Kelantan Driving Institute Association deputy president Kamaruddin Hassan.

He said the government initiative had reduced waiting time for candidates and streamlined the license application process.

“At the academies with test centres, candidates have the opportunity to take their driving test right after finishing the Driver’s Education Curriculum (KPP). In fact, if they fail, they can retake the test on the same day, unlike previously, where they had to make a new booking within a specific period.

“This digitalisation enables both the KPP test and the circuit test to be conducted in the same location, which saves time and provides greater convenience for candidates,“ he told reporters after the launch of the KPP Test Centre at Institut Yakin Pandu Sdn Bhd today.

Kamaruddin, the managing director of Akademi Memandu Anda Sdn Bhd and owner of the first driving institute in Kelantan to implement the new testing system, said that since its introduction six months ago, nearly 3,000 candidates had successfully obtained their driving licenses. Currently, three out of fifteen driving institutes in the state have computerised test centres.

Meanwhile, Institut Yakin Pandu Sdn Bhd general manager Erniy Zulhayat Zulnaidi said implementing the digital system enhanced service integrity and supported the government’s sustainability agenda.

Through the Transport Ministry, the government introduced the digital test centre initiative last year to facilitate the acquisition of the Malaysian Driving License (LMM), which aligns with the public service digitalisation agenda.