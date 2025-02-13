Concern over consequences of rising online fake content

PETALING JAYA: The spreading of misleading and fake content on social media to gain followers has become a growing concern, with experts warning that it erodes public trust, fuels misinformation and could lead to legal consequences.

International Islamic University Malaysia department of communication head Assoc Prof Dr Tengku Siti Aisha Tengku Azzman said misleading or sensationalised content could negatively impact public trust.

Studies show that fake news often spreads faster than the truth, leading to serious consequences.

Commenting on a recent case of Malaysian influencer Ammar Mohd Nazhan, who claimed his friend went missing for 48 hours in Indonesia after a live-streamed paranormal session on TikTok, she said what was once feared as a serious offence is now common practice.

“Driven by peer pressure, the fear of missing out (Fomo) and the pursuit of online popularity have become a social norm.

“However, it’s a dangerous gambit and nobody should share information on social media without verifying its accuracy.”

Indonesian police confirmed that Ammar’s false claim was created solely to attract views and followers.

A spokesman stated that under Article 14 of Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions Law, those convicted of spreading false news could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a RM271,000 fine.

Tengku Siti Aisha stressed that influencers and content creators must take responsibility for verifying their material as they are role models with the ability to shape attitudes and behaviours, particularly among young adults and adolescents.

She emphasised the importance of proper research before publishing content and avoiding commentary on topics outside their area of expertise.

“Young people are more influenced by social media trends than adults and in the long run, Fomo and peer pressure can lead to anxiety and depression.

“Continuous exposure to social media content can also impair the development of critical thinking skills, making it more challenging to discern credible information from fake ones.”

She also warned that the sharing of misleading or sensationalised content could lead to divisions and disagreements within society.

She urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to develop stricter regulations or guidelines to prevent social media users from sharing misleading content.

“While cyber laws are evolving to regulate online information sharing, controlling content remains challenging since the internet has no central gatekeeper.

“Therefore, while laws and guidelines can be updated to address current issues, social media users must also take personal responsibility for what they post and share.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara mass communication lecturer Fadzillah Aishah Ismail, who also teaches media law, cautioned that influencers could face legal action for causing harm or public unrest, even if they claim their content is for entertainment or just a prank.

“In Malaysia, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998) regulates misinformation and false content.

“Under Section 233, offenders could be jailed up to a year or fined up to RM50,000, or both.”

She pointed out that social media platforms struggle to control misleading content due to freedom of speech principles, which allow followers to freely share private and confidential information.

However, she added that such platforms must comply with CMA 1998 to prevent harmful digital content and work closely with MCMC to remove misleading posts.

“Given the current digital landscape, Malaysia should introduce mandatory training for influencers, similar to content creator guidelines implemented in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

“This will ensure that influencers understand the relevant laws and ethical standards. Such training would protect the public from misinformation and reduce legal risks for the influencers,” she said.