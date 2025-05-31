KULAI: The Communications Ministry encourages concert and large-scale, high-impact event organisers to register with the new Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) initiative to enjoy financial rebates.

Its deputy minister, Teo Nie Ching said this initiative not only applies to the organisation of international concerts and events but also involves local artists in large-scale programmes within the country.

According to her, RM10 million is allocated annually and applications have been open from May 15 and ends July 10.

“This programme is managed by MyCreative Ventures (MyCV), with the support of the Communications Ministry, focusing on organising concerts and high-impact events, particularly involving capacities exceeding 15,000 spectators with the participation of local and international artists. This is a new initiative introduced by the government to further invigorate the local arts industry,“ she said at a press conference after officiating the Kulai parliamentary level SPM 2024 Excellent Student Contribution Programme at the Kulai Parliamentary District Education Office (PPD) here today.

She said that there are several main conditions that organisers must comply with to qualify for the incentive, including having experience in organising large-scale events, with a capacity of 15,000 people within three years from the date of application.

“For financing of international artists, organisers need a minimum of 20 per cent of the total Qualifying Malaysian Concert and Event Spend (QMCES) with at least 30 per cent involvement of Malaysians to qualify for 30 per cent of the actual QMCES expenditure or a maximum of RM1.5 million (whichever is lower). The rebate will be fully disbursed after the project is completed and the final report is approved.

“For financing of local artists, on the other hand, the rebate distribution is the same, but the organisers must spend 70 per cent of the total QMCES in Malaysia to qualify for 30 per cent of the actual QMCES expenditure or a maximum of RM1 million (whichever is lower),“ she said.

In other developments, Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament, said a total of 107, 687 fraudulent contents or scams were removed by platform providers at the request of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from January to April 15.

She said that among the most frequently removed content were online gambling and scams.

“As of April 15, the takedowns carried out by the platform provider at the request of MCMC amounted to 107,687, with the majority being 57,669 related to gambling and 30,427 related to scams,“ she also said.

Therefore, she added, the public is advised to be more cautious and not easily be deceived by content or advertisements that promise high returns in a short period to avoid becoming victims of fraud.