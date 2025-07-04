PETALING JAYA: A construction worker was spotted scaling a crane tower at a construction site in Luyang, Sabah, earlier this morning.

According to Harian Metro, he claimed that he had climbed the crane without realising what he was doing after waking up from his slumber at dawn.

The worker, in his 40s, was reportedly walking along the crane’s beam, said to be 126 metres off the ground, before the authorities were notified of the incident.

Rescue operations began at around 7am today.

He managed to descend from the crane safely without injuries and claimed he heard “whispers,” which then led him to climb to the top of the crane.

Penampang Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Assistant Station Officer Zeno Tinggalan, said the station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 6.57am and immediately rushed to the scene, which was 3 kilometres away.

“Upon arriving at the location, the man was at the end of the crane, positioned on top of a building under construction.

“After nearly half an hour of being persuaded, the man descended on his own before being calmed by the fire and rescue personnel,“ Zeno was quoted as saying.

The man was then handed over to the police for further action.