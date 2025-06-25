Consulate urges Thai nationals in Kelantan to register for support, safety

KOTA BHARU: Thai nationals who run businesses or are married in Kelantan are encouraged to register with the Royal Thai Consulate to ensure their welfare and safety are protected.

Thailand’s Consul-General in Kelantan, Phasit Chudabuddhi, said the registration also helps the consulate monitor and ensure that Thai citizens are not involved in activities that violate Malaysian laws.

He said that while the registration is not mandatory, doing so enables the consulate to assist if they encounter any issues.

“So far, we estimate that around 300 Thai nationals who work, run businesses, or are married in Kelantan register with the consulate each year, and the number is not static due to the constant movement between Thailand and Kelantan,” he told reporters at the Thai Cooking Contest 2025 at the Royal Thai Consulate here today.

Phasit added that the consulate also uses social media as a channel to disseminate information and raise awareness on the importance of maintaining good bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the cooking competition, he said it not only gave shop owners in Kelantan the opportunity to learn the authentic way of preparing tomyam but also served to strengthen existing ties.

“Today’s event is not just about food but also about celebrating creativity and culture, as well as building friendship and understanding between Thailand and Malaysia through cuisine.

“We are pleased to share this uniqueness with our neighbour Kelantan, where our cultures, traditions and way of life have long been intertwined, especially in southern Thailand,” he said.

Seven tomyam restaurant owners from Kelantan took part in the contest, with the winner being the D’ Basar restaurant from Tumpat, whose tomyam most closely matched the authentic Thai version in taste, colour and consistency.