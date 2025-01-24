Continuous rain alert issued for Sabah, Sarawak next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for continuous rain at the alert level in Sabah and Sarawak from Monday until Thursday (Jan 30).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the affected areas in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

In Sabah, the same condition is predicted to prevail in the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.