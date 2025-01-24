Mother and daughter found dead in car

JOHOR BAHRU: A mother and her teenage daughter were found lifeless in a car parked opposite a school in Bandar Baru Uda, here, last night.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said that the 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were found in her car, with the engine still running, by members of the public at 9.30 pm.

He said initial investigations found that the incident occurred due to a leaking petrol line in the engine, which caused condensation of petrol fumes to enter the car’s air-conditioning system.

“It is believed that the two of them went shopping around Bandar Baru Uda, and stopped at the roadside to rest.

“The woman also complained that she was not feeling well and wanted to stop (driving) to rest, based on the last conversation in a Whatsapp group on the woman’s mobile phone,” he said at the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters, here, today.

According to him, police are investigating how long the woman and her youngest child, who lived in Bakar Batu, here, were sitting in the car at the scene of the incident.

He said so far the death of the two did not have any criminal elements, and checks will be conducted on the woman’s health records.

“We are also obtaining several other bits of information, including the mother of three’s occupation, but so far it has been fruitless, since the victim’s husband, who works in Singapore, is still in a state of grief,” he said.

He added that both bodies were taken to the Forensics Department of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), here, and the case is being investigated as sudden death.