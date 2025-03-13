KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah, Sarawak and southern peninsula are likely to experience continuous rain from March 18 to 21, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said analysis of the latest weather forecast models showed that the monsoon trough is expected to enter the country’s region starting Monday (March 17).

He said the situation has the potential to cause strong winds and rough seas in South China Sea as well as continuous rain in the said location.

“Continuous rain warnings will be issued as soon as the output of weather forecast models reaches a high level of confidence,“ he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MET Malaysia’s official social media as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and most accurate information.