Continuous rain warning for Sarawak until Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain in several areas in Sarawak from tomorrow until Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the areas likely to be affected by continuous rain at an alert level are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah.

The public is advised to regularly refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms, as well as to download the myCuaca app for the latest and accurate information.