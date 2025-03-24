KUALA LUMPUR: The warning of continuous rain in Kelantan and Terengganu issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) last Saturday has been lifted.

Its director-general, Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that based on analysis of weather models, the weather is expected to improve.

“There is no potential for continuous rain in Kelantan and Terengganu,“ he said in a statement today.

Last Saturday, MetMalaysia issued a warning of continuous rain in several places in Kelantan and Terengganu for two days until today.

Mohd Hisham said the public can get the latest weather information via the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media pages.

MetMalaysia can also be contacted at 1-300-22-1638 for any further enquiries.