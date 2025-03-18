Continuous rain warning issued for Sarawak, Pahang, Johor, and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for several areas in Sarawak until Thursday (March 20).

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said said the affected areas were Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), and Bintulu.

The department also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Pahang, Johor, and Sabah from Thursday until Friday (March 21).

In Pahang, it involves Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin, while in Johor, a similar weather condition is expected in Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

He said the affected areas in Sabah were the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat.

The public can obtain the latest weather updates via the department’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, its official social media platforms, or the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.