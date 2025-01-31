KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a continuous downpour warning for seven divisions in Sarawak until tomorrow.

MET Malaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said based on the latest weather forecast, the ongoing monsoon surge is expected to persist, bringing heavy and continuous rain.

“The Continuous Rain Warning (Alert) for Sarawak will remain in effect until Feb 1, 2025,” he said in a statement today.

The affected divisions include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), and Mukah.

Previously, on Wednesday, METMalaysia had issued a warning of heavy rain at dangerous levels in eight divisions of Sarawak, effective until today. These included Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sarikei (Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), and Miri (Subis).

Mohd Hisham in the same statement also issued a warning for strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea waters, effective until today.

The public is advised to stay updated by visiting the official METMalaysia website, following their social media, and downloading the myCuaca app for accurate information.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Sarawak has risen to 10,009 people from 2,817 families, up from 9,398 people (2,725 families) this morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that floodwaters are receding in Bintulu, but the number of evacuees in six relief centres has increased to 4,251 people (1,086 families), compared to 4,021 people (1,083 families) this morning.