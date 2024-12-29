KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an updated continuous heavy rain warning for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu, until tomorrow.

According to the warning released at 6 pm today, the areas that will be affected in Kelantan include Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai, while in Terengganu, it covers Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman.

For areas under the severe-level continuous rain warning, locations that will be affected in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang, while in Terengganu, it includes Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

The same warning also applies to Kuantan in Pahang.

Meanwhile, alert-level continuous rain warnings have been issued for parts of Pahang, including Jerantut, Maran, Pekan and Rompin, as well as Mersing in Johor.

In Sabah, the same alert covers Tambunan (Interior Division), the West Coast, Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat.