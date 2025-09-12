Contractor jailed and fined for unlawful RM300,000 money transfer

KUALA LUMPUR: A contractor received a five-month jail sentence and a RM10,000 fine from the Sessions Court after admitting to unlawfully transferring RM300,000 belonging to a trader into his company’s bank account.

Judge Azrul Darus imposed the sentence on 38-year-old Muhammad Hilmi Zahidi and ordered the jail term to commence from his arrest date on September 9.

The court further mandated an additional five-month imprisonment if the accused fails to pay the imposed fine.

Muhammad Hilmi was charged with assisting in transferring RM300,000 belonging to a 43-year-old man by depositing the funds into his company DJ Hardware Enterprise’s bank account.

The offence occurred at a cafe on Jalan Tun Sambanthan on May 6 under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Saravanan requested a proportionate sentence that would serve as both a deterrent and a lesson for the accused.

Muhammad Hilmi, who appeared without legal representation, pleaded for only a fine instead of imprisonment. – Bernama