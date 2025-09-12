BUYING a first home is often a dream come true — but for one couple, their milestone was marred by hurtful remarks from family members.

A Threads post by @mentarikosong revealed how her friend and her husband purchased a flat, only to face disapproval from the husband’s siblings.

“She and her husband bought a flat, but all of his siblings didn’t agree with the decision because they said parking would be difficult, etc.”

To make matters worse, when the husband later brought his mother to see the new home after getting the keys, the mother-in-law said it looked like a “haunted house.”

“My friend then replied, ‘Well, what can we do, mother — this is all your son can afford.’ The mother-in-law was left speechless.”

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section to defend the couple and call out the family’s attitude.

One user, lisafiea_, argued that flats have their own perks: “Flats are actually great. Less cleaning, easier to call your husband or kids — you don’t have to scream across the house. In a big house, even if you yell they can’t hear you. Stress, mak!”

Others called out the hypocrisy. atiqahj1607 asked: “Are the siblings or even the mother going to help pay the monthly installment? Hrm.”

And aurora_princess85 encouraged the couple to look on the bright side: “It’s okay, buying a flat means cheaper monthly installments and more money for savings. Who knows, with enough savings later, you might buy a landed house. Ignore all the negative talk.”