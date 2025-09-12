860 projects worth RM49.9 billion implemented nationwide, 227 on schedule

LABUAN: A total of 860 development projects worth RM49.9 billion have been implemented nationwide, with 227 projects valued at RM10.6 billion progressing on schedule.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan said 234 projects, or 27% of the total, involving RM14.4 billion, were ahead of schedule.

“Despite criticism that projects cannot possibly progress ahead of schedule, we have proven otherwise.”

“Projects strictly monitored by the Public Works Department have been completed and are progressing faster than planned...we hope to raise the number of projects ahead of schedule to at least 33%,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of an RM11.1 million, four-kilometre concrete bridge at Labuan’s Patau-Patau 1 water village today.

Ahmad highlighted several factors contributing to projects being completed ahead of schedule, including close collaboration among government agencies, skilled manpower and financially sound contractors.

Other contributing factors include teamwork, round-the-clock work, incentives for early completion, the use of advanced technology and machinery, and strong community relations through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He said the early completion of projects benefits the public, the government, and contractors by saving both time and costs.

Ahmad also noted that Labuan Public Works Department’s development projects have exceeded expectations, with several already completed ahead of schedule. – Bernama