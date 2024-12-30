KUALA TERENGGANU: A contractor was left with tears in his eyes after his savings amounting to RM135,505 were defrauded by a non-existent online investment syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said on Nov 22, the victim, a 60-year-old man, had met a woman on WhatsApp.

He said the suspect had persuaded the victim, who hails from Chendering, to join the Golden Crimson Bonus investment scheme with a promise of lucrative returns.

“During the introduction period, the victim made 11 transactions with a total amount of RM135,505 to four different accounts according to the suspect’s instructions.

“However, after waiting for a long time, the victim did not receive any return as promised and lodged a police report yesterday afternoon,“ he said.