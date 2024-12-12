KUALA LUMPUR: Contractors slow in constructing telecommunications tower projects under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) have been urged to expedite their work and complete construction by Dec 31 to avoid facing punitive measures.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that contractors failing to meet the deadlines specified in the Notification of Approval could face various measures, including liquidated damages, enforcement of performance bonds, rejection of claims and other legal actions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

She revealed that a Non-Compliance Notice was issued on Oct 28, 2024, to all Phase 1 and Phase 2 Designated Universal Service Providers (DUSP) who have yet to complete their assigned JENDELA projects.

“In this notice, the respective DUSPs were given a 1–2 month extension until Dec 31 to finish their work.

“If the DUSPs fail to complete their tasks within the given period, liquidated damages may be imposed,” she said when winding up debate on the 2025 Supply Bill for her ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

Teo added that Phase 1 of the JENDELA project is still ongoing and that as of Oct 31, 1,385 tower structures have been completed out of the 1,661 planned, but only 808 towers are operational.

She also highlighted that as of Oct 31, 603 Orang Asli villages have benefited from 4G network coverage provided by operational towers.

“Furthermore, it is estimated that another 82 Orang Asli villages will gain 4G network coverage from towers currently under construction as part of JENDELA Phase 1, expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025,” she said.

Overall, 685 or 81 percent of the 843 recorded Orang Asli villages have or will have 4G coverage.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing called on all parties to support Malaysia’s selection as the host for China’s New Year celebration next year.

He explained that the event, to be held in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, presents an opportunity for Malaysia to gain global attention, particularly from China’s 1.4 billion citizens.

“This initiative also has the potential to boost tourist arrivals and revenue for Malaysia, including in Kedah and Langkawi, while strengthening diplomatic ties and delivering economic benefits.

“According to the United Nations Tourism data, Chinese tourists are the biggest spenders in tourism. Therefore, I urge all Senators and stakeholders to help promote our country,” he said.