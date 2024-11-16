Contractors urged to complete school projects on time, within budget - Nanta

LUNDU: Contractors appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD), particularly for school building extension projects, have been urged to complete construction within the stipulated timelines and adhere to the approved budgets, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He noted that, in Sarawak, contractors selected for such projects have generally shown commendable performance.

“However, I acknowledge that, on average, there are also a few appointed contractors who face challenges, especially in terms of financial stability and project management. Nevertheless, their numbers are relatively low.

He said this at a press conference after the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lundu and SMK Padawan project handover ceremony today.

Nanta highlighted that the successful and timely completion of both school projects within budget showcases the capabilities of local contractors in fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

Meanwhile, Education Ministry Development Division secretary Datuk Masyati Abang Ibrahim said that the construction of additional buildings at SMK Lundu and SMK Padawan aims to accommodate the growing student population in the area.

“In Sarawak, the demand for additional school buildings is increasing due to the rising number of student admissions,” she noted.

In a statement today, the Works Ministry said that the expansion projects at SMK Lundu and SMK Padawan have been approved under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), with allocations of RM24 million and RM12.2 million, respectively.