Convenience store in public university splashed with paint

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that a convenience store at a public university involved in the misuse of the halal logo relating to a ham-and-cheese product was splashed with red paint some time after midnight.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in a statement that a police report about the incident was lodged by an auxillary police personnel from the university at 8 am after they were informed by the store worker about red paint on the front door of the store.

He added that the incident was believed to have occurred at 12.50 am and that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) had issued a media statement on Jan 13 confirming that the ham-and-cheese product sold at the store did not have Malaysian Halal Certification and the company producing the product was not halal certified.