Cook charged with murder

SEREMBAN: A cook was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his housemate in Senawang.

Zulazren Zakariah, 31, did not enter a plea as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

He is accused of stabbing Muhammad Amirul Rashid Mohd Niza, 28, in the chest at a house in Taman Sri Pagi on August 11.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ jail with caning.

No bail was granted, and the case will be mentioned on October 17.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi handled the prosecution, while Zulazren had no legal representation.

In a separate case, Magistrate Nurul Saqinah sentenced Mohd Khairol Mohd Abu to two years in jail for assaulting his wife.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to causing hurt at their Lenggeng home on June 6. - Bernama