Malaysia to build internal tech capabilities, reduce foreign reliance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must develop internal technological capabilities rather than continuing to depend on foreign technology according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised the need for building domestic expertise in areas including cloud computing to safeguard the country’s classified information and strategic assets.

This matter received attention during his chairing of the National Cyber Security Committee Meeting Number Two of 2025 today.

The discussion highlighted how emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing must be evaluated through security considerations.

“Therefore, the government will continue to strengthen the country’s cyber defence by protecting critical infrastructure, increasing public awareness, and strengthening cooperation among government agencies, the private sector, and international partners,“ he said.

Anwar confirmed that the Cybercrime Bill will be presented to Parliament before the end of this year as part of legislative enhancements.

He noted that individual citizens also bear responsibility for protecting personal data during online activities.

The MyDigital ID system now averages twenty five thousand users daily following integration with applications including MyJPJ, MySejahtera, MyBayar PDRM, and MyGOV.

Malaysia will demonstrate its global commitment by signing the United Nations Convention on cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam soon.

This signature will confirm Malaysia’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation against digital crime.

The meeting also stressed the importance of developing post-quantum cryptography technology through collaboration between the National Cyber Security Agency, researchers, and industry partners.

This effort will enhance protection for critical infrastructure and help combat cybercrime according to the Prime Minister.

It will ensure that national interests and public welfare remain securely protected. – Bernama