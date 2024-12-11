Cooking oil most-smuggled item into Thailand - Kelantan KPDN

KOTA BHARU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has revealed that smuggled necessities, such as cooking oil, is in high demand in Thailand.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said the situation was because cooking oil in Malaysia was cheaper compared to Thailand, and that smuggling cases involving cooking oil were those most received by them.

“Among the many basic necessities, cooking oil is the item most smuggled into Thailand because of such high demand compared to other items.

“Therefore, KPDN always conducts intelligence gathering and works with the General Operations Force (GOF) to curb smuggling activities,” he told reporters after inspecting the supply of necessities in Wakaf Baru here today.

When asked to comment if whether wholesalers or retailers were conspiring in such smuggling cases, Azman said KPDN would look into the matter.

Media outlets reported yesterday that the GOF foiled an attempt to smuggle 13,000 kilogrammes of sugar and 5,100 packets of cooking oil in separate incidents under Op Taring Wawasan in Wakaf Bharu here.