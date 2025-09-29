Coordinated aid flotilla to Gaza powerful symbol of global solidarity says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised the courageous and coordinated effort of international activists participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He described the mission as a powerful stand against oppression and a symbol of global solidarity with Palestine.

Anwar said the involvement of individuals from diverse nations reflected the shared responsibility of the world community in challenging state-sponsored violence and terrorism.

He emphasised the importance of advocating justice for the rights of the Palestinian people during his keynote speech at the World Social Security Forum 2025.

“The courageous actions of individuals participating in the flotilla to Gaza signify a powerful stand against oppression and the overwhelming solidarity with the people of Gaza,“ he stated.

“The involvement of international activists, including those from Malaysia, underscores the importance of collective global responsibility.”

Anwar declared that the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israel represented not only a grave violation of international law but also undermined global social security.

He explained this erosion affected people’s rights to safety, dignity and access to essential services.

The Prime Minister argued that silence in the face of such atrocities would render international discussions on social security hollow and inadequate.

He called instead for a discourse that integrates justice and human dignity into global security conversations.

“Malaysia’s consistent condemnation of the Zionist occupation and settler colonialism of Palestine is a testament to our commitment to justice,“ he remarked.

“It transcends national boundaries, reinforcing the idea that solidarity in social movements is essential.”

Anwar stressed that an effective discourse on world social security must recognise and integrate these difficult realities.

He concluded that current circumstances demand a new vision reflecting today’s realities while preparing for future challenges.

The Global Sumud Flotilla voyage across the Mediterranean Sea carries food supplies, medicines and a message of peace.

The mission urges an end to war and famine while demanding the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Thirty-four Malaysians are among activists from 45 countries sailing to break the blockade on the enclave.

Participants remain steadfast despite facing obstacles and threats including drone attacks.

Malaysia became the first country to officially recognise the mission through the Prime Minister’s support. – Bernama