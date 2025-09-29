Sarawak deploys 7,000 personnel for northeast monsoon season

KUCHING: Sarawak is on high alert to face the Northeast Monsoon expected from November to March 2026 with over 7,000 frontline personnel and 20,000 volunteers ready.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said 7,407 personnel from various security and rescue agencies have been mobilised for flood incidents.

He confirmed the state has 3,637 land assets, 8,619 water assets, and 14 air assets like helicopters and drones available for operations.

Uggah added that 22,428 volunteers have been mobilised to serve as field support staff during the monsoon season.

The state government has strengthened the Community Emergency Response Team comprising village and longhouse committees for interior areas.

“This is crucial because there are areas that are very far, and it will take time for the rescue vehicles to reach them,“ he explained.

He noted that floods in Sarawak normally occur between January and March each year.

Regarding support facilities, Uggah said 658 temporary relief centres have been identified statewide.

The Social Welfare Department has prepared a depot in Kota Samarahan and 28 forward bases as storage centres for essential supplies.

“We have instructed every resident to check on the condition of the relief centres and repair any damage immediately,“ he stated.

The Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department have been asked to monitor roads and slopes to prevent landslides.

Uggah confirmed the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit will lead field teams with the Immune Belt Enforcement Team.

This deployment aims to strengthen rescue agency capabilities at the grassroots level throughout the monsoon period. – Bernama