COP29: Malaysia continues focusing on impactful strategies to drive global climate ambition

BAKU: As the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) enters its final week, the momentum at the Malaysian Pavilion continues to build, focusing on actionable strategies and impactful dialogues to drive global climate ambition.

In the first week of COP29, the Malaysia Pavilion has become a vibrant hub for meaningful knowledge exchange surrounding critical topics such as Future-Proofing Our Environment, Just Transitioning, ‘Powering’ Through Change, Closing the Loop in Local and Global Consumer Demands and Climate Tech.

The 26 sessions, featuring 39 prominent speakers representing local and international voices from various areas of focus attracted close to 910 attendees set to deepen discussions on Malaysia’s leadership in sustainable practices, regional collaboration and innovative solutions for a resilient future.

Malaysia has called for action and progress made during COP29 to reaffirm commitments to achieve net-zero targets, and regional cooperation as well as fostering a circular economy.

The pursuit of achieving a net-zero target by 2050 has emerged as a shared goal, driving both policy and action across various sectors globally. However, while technological innovations and regulatory frameworks are evolving, the real challenge lies in ensuring climate finance flows smoothly for sustainable climate action.

Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 remains a central focus with discussions highlighting the nation’s role in spearheading regional initiatives such as decarbonisation, biodiversity preservation and equitable climate finance.

Furthermore, Malaysia’s energy and palm oil sectors once again take centre stage with a focus on ensuring economic and social equity during Malaysia’s transition to low-carbon pathways.

Malaysia’s participation at COP29, being held from Nov 11 to 22 at Baku Stadium, underscores the country’s commitment to a green economy as outlined in Budget 2025. The 200-member Malaysian delegation is led by Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Malaysian Pavilion at COP29, themed ‘Shift for Sustainability: Climate Action Now!’, is spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRES) in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the implementing agency.